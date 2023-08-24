Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 271 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,258.87 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,388.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,216.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

