Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $105.26 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

