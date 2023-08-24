Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE WSM opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

