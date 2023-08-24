Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $195.64 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

