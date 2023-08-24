Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 568,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of HashiCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,443,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,443,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 33,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $897,666.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 156,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,314.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,811,946 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCP opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

