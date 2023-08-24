Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,178 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in U-Haul by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U-Haul

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.