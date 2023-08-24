The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 534,440 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

