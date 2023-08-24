Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.13% of Establishment Labs worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.