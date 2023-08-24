Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,026 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

