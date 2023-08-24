Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.75% of Sprout Social worth $25,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

