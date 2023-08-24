Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

