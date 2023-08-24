Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 40,503 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.50% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

