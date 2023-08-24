Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,974 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.59% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

