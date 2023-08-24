Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.16 and its 200 day moving average is $178.26. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

