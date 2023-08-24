Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.