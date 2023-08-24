Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.53.

FL stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

