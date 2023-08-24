Robert W. Baird Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $17.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

