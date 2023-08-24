Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

LHX opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

