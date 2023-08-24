Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

