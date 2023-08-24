L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

