Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

