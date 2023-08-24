One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DIA opened at $344.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average of $337.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.