1,035 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $277.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

