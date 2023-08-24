Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.38. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

