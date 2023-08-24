Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 787,599 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787,599 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.