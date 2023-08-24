Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

FAST stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

