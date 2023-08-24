NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Trading of NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

