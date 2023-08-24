Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.1 %

SNOW opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

