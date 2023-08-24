BTIG Research Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $137.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.10.

SPLK stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Splunk by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Splunk by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

