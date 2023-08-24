Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

