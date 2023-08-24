Mizuho Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $116.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.10.

SPLK opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Splunk by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

