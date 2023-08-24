Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.26% of Harley-Davidson worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

