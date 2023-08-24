Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 114,287 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 190.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,287 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 396,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 141,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,389.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,628. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

