Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $16.29 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.0 %

IDXX opened at $503.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

