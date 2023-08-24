Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,337 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 78.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 36.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

