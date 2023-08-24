Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $8.48 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,658 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $290.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

