Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,434 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Morningstar worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $220.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average of $206.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.02%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total value of $49,143.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,792,542.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,339,336. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

