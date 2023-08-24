Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,702 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagen by 88.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 28.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.7 %

SGEN opened at $195.64 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.