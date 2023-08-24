Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,430,014 shares of company stock worth $318,481,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

