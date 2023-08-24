Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.35 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

