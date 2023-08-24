Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,334,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,418,000 after purchasing an additional 572,239 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

