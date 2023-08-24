CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,634,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,070,000 after buying an additional 785,439 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 587,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 96,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

