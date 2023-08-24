Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,466 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $178.26.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

