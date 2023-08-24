Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,444 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

