Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

