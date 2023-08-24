Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.