1,047 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

