Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,017 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 518.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 179.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

ET stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $24,901,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

