Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 105.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.