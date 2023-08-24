Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

